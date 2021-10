Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled of Grundy Co-Senate Bill 40 is seeking bids for Accounting Service and Insurance Coverage to start FY2022.

All bids must be submitted by Friday, December 3, 2021, by 4:00 PM. The FFDD Board of Directors will review all bids at the December 2021 meeting.

Contact Executive Director, Kayla Graham for specific information that will need to be included in the bid by email at [email protected] or by phone at 660-359-3285.