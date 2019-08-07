16-year-old killed in head-on crash near Newtown

The Highway Patrol reports a Newtown teenager died and two area residents sustained minor injuries as the result of a pickup truck and sport utility vehicle involved in a nearly head-on crash two miles northwest of Newtown Wednesday morning.

The body of 16-year-old Coy Miller was taken to the Roberson Funeral Home in Princeton. Fifteen-year-old Cale Miller of Newtown and 21-year-old Brady Huffman of Galt were transported by private vehicle to the Sullivan County Memorial Hospital of Milan.

Coy Miller drove the pickup east on 230th Street, and Huffman drove the SUV west when the two vehicles met on a hillcrest. Both vehicles overturned and came to rest off the road. Coy Miller was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene by the Mercer County Coroner.

The Patrol notes only Huffman wore a seat belt.

The Major Crash Investigative Unit, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, and Sullivan County First Responders assisted at the scene of the crash.