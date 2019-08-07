Next Trenton Cruise Night set for August 17, 2019

The next Trenton Cruise Night will be held next week.

Vehicles will be on display at the Car Quest parking lot the evening of August 17th at 6 o’clock.

Organizer Jeremy Soptic says it has not yet been determined if there will be an actual cruise, but vehicles might cruise around Trenton at 8 o’clock. There is no cost to enter the event, and registration is not necessary.

Cruise Night is also free for the public to view the vehicles at the Car Quest parking lot. Soptic notes Wild Onion will serve tenderloins, and Cooksey’s Kettle Corn will be available.

Contact Soptic for more information on Trenton Cruise Night August 17th at 359-1938.