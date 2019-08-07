Peppy Promenaders to host free dance in Chillicothe

The Peppy Promenaders Square Dance Club of Chillicothe will hold a free dance later this month for anyone needing mental and physical exercise.

The event will be held at the Grand River Multipurpose Center of Chillicothe the night of August 24th at 7:30. Square dance lessons will begin at the Grand River Multipurpose Center the night of September 17th at 7 o’clock.

Contact Square Dance Caller Don Boyer for more information on the Peppy Promenaders free dance August 24th or lessons starting next month at 660-973-2338.