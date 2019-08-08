Livingston County authorities arrest armed man in Chula

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox says a person reported as acting unusual, threatening others, and armed with two large knives outside of a residence in Chula Tuesday morning was arrested.

Officers arrested 32-year-old Todd Grigsby of New Cambria with the alleged felonies of unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, and possession of a controlled substance—methamphetamine. Bond was set at $25,000 cash only. Grigsby is also on parole for assault—second degree and burglary—second degree.

Cox reports he and a deputy witnessed the armed suspect flee into a home, and the suspect refused to comply with officers’ orders when he was told he was under arrest. The suspect allegedly entered a bath/laundry room but was taken into custody without incident a short time later.

Cox notes Grigsby remained uncooperative at the sheriff’s office, and additional assistance was needed to place him a patrol vehicle for transport to jail.