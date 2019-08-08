Two hiring events to be held in Trenton

Two hiring events will be held at the Trenton Job Center at 1104 Main Street next week.

The Department of Corrections will have a job fair on the morning of August 13th from 8:30 to 11:30. Individuals interested in joining the Western Missouri Correctional Center team should contact the personnel clerk at 816-632-1390 extension 2119 or Recruiter Samona Kosfeld at 573-526-6477. An application can be found online.

Smithfield Farms will also hold a job fair at the Trenton Job Center the morning of August 15th fro 8:30 to 10 o’clock. Job seekers should contact the Job Center to schedule a time for an informational session, which will be held every 20 minutes during the fair. Smithfield has full-time and part-time openings no more than 25 miles from Trenton.

Contact the Trenton Job Center for more information about next week’s hiring events at 660-359-5636 extension 15.