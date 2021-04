Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Plattsburg teenager was taken to a hospital following an all-terrain vehicle accident on Sunday afternoon one mile south of Plattsburg.

A Fifteen-year-old girl was a passenger on an ATV that struck a pothole on 240th Street and overturned onto its side.

The girl was taken by EMS to Liberty Hospital with moderate injuries. No injuries were noted for the driver, 42-year-old Nichole Burton of Kearney.

Both the driver and passenger were using safety equipment with minor damage reported to the ATV.

Related