A Unionville man, operating a motorcycle, was injured on Sunday afternoon when he attempted to avoid a deer in the road, and the machine overturned on Highway 129, eight miles north of Green City.

Twenty-eight-year-old Carl Mendenhall received moderate injuries and was transported to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

Mendenhall was not using safety equipment, with minor damage reported to the motorcycle.

