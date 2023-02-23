15 Indiana motorcycle club members sentenced to over 155 years in prison for meth trafficking, firearms offenses

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Michael Gannon, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of Drug Enforcement Administration-Indianapolis, and U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers for the Southern District of Indiana announced that Jesse Wilson, 37, of Evansville, was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for his part in a larger conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Wilson is the last of fifteen members of a large-scale methamphetamine distribution conspiracy based in Evansville. Central Holman, IV, 31, of Owensboro, Kentucky, was the main source of methamphetamine for the conspiracy, whose ringleaders were Gary Forston, 42, and Jason Kyle Wilson, 45, both of Evansville. Many of the defendants were members and associates of the Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club.

“The members of this conspiracy will spend many years in federal prison for pumping large quantities of methamphetamine onto our streets,” said U.S. Attorney Myers. “Methamphetamine use devastates so many families and kills hundreds of Hoosiers every year. That’s why we will work with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to dismantle armed organizations trafficking in deadly drugs. The sentences imposed in this case demonstrate our commitment to protecting the public from these dangerous criminals.”

“Individuals like Mr. Wilson who are part of a violent methamphetamine trafficking organization must be held accountable for their actions. The DEA remains committed to working hand in hand with our state, local and federal partners in order to keep our communities safe,” said DEA Indianapolis ASAC Michael Gannon. “The DEA commends the outstanding work of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, Evansville Police Department, Owensboro, Kentucky Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the countless hours spent bringing these individuals to justice.”

“Drugs destroy communities by themselves, but the deadly results are compounded as criminal enterprises use firearms to enforce their illegal trade,” stated Daryl S. McCormick, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Columbus Field Division. “ATF will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to lock up those putting poison into our community.”

According to court documents, beginning in at least 2018, Central Holman IV, served as the main source of supply of methamphetamine for the conspiracy, while Gary Forston and Jason Kyle Wilson served as ring leaders of the conspiracy to distribute to mid and low-level distributors.

The investigation began in 2019 when law enforcement officers arrested Jason Kyle Wilson for the armed dealing of methamphetamine in Evansville, Indiana. The DEA and ATF found that Holman first began distributing methamphetamine to Jason Wilson and Clarence Grubbs in late 2018 or early 2019. Holman resided in Owensboro, Kentucky, and often met members of the conspiracy there or in Evansville to distribute the methamphetamine. Holman distributed approximately 30 pounds of methamphetamine to members of the conspiracy in 2019 and at least 50 pounds in 2018.

Once they acquired the drug, Forston and Wilson distributed the methamphetamine to mid-level distributors, Adam Lafferty, Shane Lewis, James Benton, Brian Eden, Paul Overby, Kimberly Wilson, Jesse Wilson, Matthew Meredith, Clarence Grubbs, Daniel Wiscaver, and April Martin. Among the locations used to distribute and receive money for the substances was The Grim Reapers Motorcycle Clubhouse located on East Diamond Avenue in Evansville.

Law enforcement officers seized over 20 firearms and over $10,000 in U.S. currency during the course of the investigation. The conspiracy was responsible for over 80 pounds of methamphetamine distributed in the Southern District of Indiana. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is currently in litigation to seeking to forfeit the Grim Reapers Motorcycle Clubhouse as the proceeds and instrumentality of criminal conduct.

As of today, all 15 defendants have been sentenced as follows:

DEFENDANT OFFENSES SENTENCE Central Holman IV, 31, Owensboro, Kentucky Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine 21 years’ imprisonment 5 years supervised release Gary Wayne Forston, 42, Evansville, Indiana Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Distribution of Methamphetamine 16 years’ imprisonment 5 supervised release Jason Kyle Wilson, 45, Evansville, Indiana Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime, Felon in Possession of a Firearm 18 years’ imprisonment 5 years supervised release Adam Lafferty, 41, Evansville, Indiana Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine 10 years’ imprisonment 5 years supervised release Shane Lewis, 35, Evansville, Indiana Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, Providing a Firearm to a Prohibited Person 12.5 years’ imprisonment 5 years supervised release James Benton, 69, Evansville, Indiana Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine 5 years’ imprisonment 3 years supervised release Brian Eden, 43, Evansville, Indiana Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine 12.5 years’ imprisonment 5 years supervised release Paul Overby, 48, Evansville, Indiana Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, Distribution of Methamphetamine 15 years’ imprisonment 7 years supervised release Kimberly Wilson, 41, Evansville, Indiana Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine 7.25 years’ imprisonment 5 years supervised release Jesse Wilson, 37, Evansville, Indiana Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine 8 years’ imprisonment 3 years supervised release Matthew Meredith, 43, Evansville, Indiana Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine 11 years’ imprisonment 5 years supervised release Clarence Grubbs, 51, Evansville, Indiana Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine 16 years’ imprisonment 5 years supervised release Daniel Wiscaver, 64, Evansville, Indiana Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Time served 3 years supervised release April Martin, 51, Evansville, Indiana Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine 3 years’ imprisonment 2 years supervised release Derek Sander, 51, Evansville, Indiana Providing a Firearm to a Prohibited Person Time served 3 years supervised release

The DEA and ATF investigated this case. The sentences were imposed by U.S. District Court Judge, Richard L. Young.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant United States Attorney Lauren M. Wheatley, who prosecuted this case.

