Statewide Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics begins this week

The Statewide Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Missouri starts this week.

Law enforcement officers from around the state will run with the torch on multiple routes Monday through June 2nd to raise awareness for Special Olympics Missouri and the State Summer Games.

The Northwest Region 1 torch run will go from the Trenton Police Department to the Shopko parking lot the morning of May 24th at 10:30.

Also May 24th, the torch will go from the prison in Chillicothe to the fire station that morning at 9 o’clock, the Daviess County Courthouse in Gallatin around the square and down Main Street at noon, and Cameron’s Town Square on Third Street to the Walmart parking lot that afternoon at 1 o’clock.

The Northeast Region 4 torch run will be at the Adair County Courthouse in Kirksville the morning of May 23rd at 7:30 as well as at the Park Baptist Church in Brookfield May 22nd.

The torch run will culminate with the lighting of the Flame of Hope during the State Summer Games Opening Ceremony at the Hammons Student Center in Springfield the night of June 2nd at 7 o’clock.

The games will be held June 2nd through 4th.

