Obituary & Services: Deloris Joan Barton

Deloris Joan Barton, age 81, a resident of Liberty, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at her residence.

Joan, the daughter of William and Ruth Swigart, was born on August 29, 1940, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1958 graduate of Princeton High School. Joan was united in marriage to James Barton on July 27, 1958, in Princeton, Missouri. Joan worked as a babysitter for 30 years in Trenton, Missouri, Perry, Iowa, and Brookfield, Missouri, and became Mom Barton to many children. She then moved to Chillicothe and worked at Hy-Vee Food Stores. She enjoyed square dancing and loved playing games. She was a member of the Highview Baptist Church, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was an angel on earth and a prayer warrior. She loved painting and designing artwork through her Angel Creations.

Survivors include two sons, Jeff Barton and wife Jennifer of Salvisa, Kentucky, and Randy Barton and wife Chris of Perry, Iowa; one daughter, Tammy Barton and partner Ann Dahl of Liberty, Missouri; three grandchildren, Sarah Anne Long and husband Seth of Salvisa, Kentucky, Kyle Barton of Union Mill, Washington, and Kevin Barton of Des Moines, Iowa; four great-grandchildren, Jayden Champagne, Orion, and Odin Barton, and Aiden Barton; and one sister, Debbie Moore and husband Jerry. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dorothy Smothers; and brothers, Richard Swigart, Donald Swigart, and James Swigart.

Funeral services will be held at Highview Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, April 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Highview Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, one hour before the service at 10:00 a.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Harris Cemetery, Harris, Missouri. In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Highview Baptist Church and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.