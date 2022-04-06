Brookfield man charged with 33 counts of child porn withdraws “not guilty” plea

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Brookfield man charged with 33 counts of felony possession of child pornography involving a first offense and other felonies has withdrawn his plea of not guilty and entered a guilty plea.

Forty-five-year-old James Dean Jackson entered a plea of guilty in Linn County Circuit Court to three counts. They were two counts of felony sexual exploitation of a minor child and one count of felony possession of child pornography involving a second or subsequent offense or possession of more than 20 pictures, one film, or videotape. The case was passed to June 7th for sentencing.

A probable cause statement said at least 100 pornographic photos of children were discovered on Jackson’s phone during the execution of a search warrant in August 2020.

