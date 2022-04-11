Missouri library named finalist for National Medal for Museum and Library Service

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Institute of Museum and Library Services is pleased to announce 30 finalists for the 2022 National Medal for Museum and Library Service. The National Medal is the nation’s highest honor given to museums and libraries that demonstrate excellence in service to their communities. Since 1996, the award has honored 176 institutions that demonstrated extraordinary and innovative approaches to public service.

“So many museums, so many libraries have done such good work over the last two very difficult years. We are proud to present the 30 finalists for the IMLS National Medal,” said IMLS Director Crosby Kemper. “Their work is emblematic of the response of the library and museum worlds to simultaneously fulfilling their mission and serving their communities.”

Throughout April and May, IMLS will showcase the excellent community work of these institutions through its Share Your Story social media campaign. Anyone whose life has been touched by these museums or libraries is encouraged to share their memories and pictures and tag IMLS on Facebook and Twitter by using the hashtags #ShareYourStory and #IMLSmedals.

IMLS congratulates the finalists of the 2022 National Medal for Museum and Library Service and thanks all those who applied. This year’s 30 finalists are:

Libraries

The Amistad Research Center (New Orleans, LA)

Central Arkansas Library System (Little Rock, AR)

Copper Queen Library (Bisbee, AZ)

Dearborn Heights Libraries (Dearborn Heights, MI)

Glendale Library, Arts & Culture (Glendale, CA)

High Point Public Library (High Point, NC)

Independence Area Public Library (Independence, KS)

Kuskokwim Consortium Library (Bethel, AK)

Miami-Dade Public Library System (Miami, FL)

Neuse Regional Libraries (Kinston, NC)

Perkins Library (Watertown, MA)

Pflugerville Public Library (Pflugerville, TX)

St. Louis County Library (St. Louis, MO)

West Warwick Public Library (West Warwick, RI)

Wilmington Institute Free Library (Wilmington, DE)

Museums

Asheville Art Museum (Asheville, NC)

Brookfield Zoo (Brookfield, IL)

Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture (Seattle, WA)

Children’s Museum of Manhattan (New York, NY)

El Paso Museum of History (El Paso, TX)

¡Explora! Science Center & Children’s Museum (Albuquerque, NM)

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk (Norwalk, CT)

Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art (Las Vegas, NV)

Mattatuck Museum (Waterbury, CT)

Museum of Craft and Design (San Francisco, CA)

Museum of Discovery and Science (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

National Liberty Museum (Philadelphia, PA)

Oakland Museum of California (Oakland, CA)

Stax Museum of American Soul Music (Memphis, TN)

The Wild Center (Tupper Lake, NY)

National Medal winners will be announced in the first week of June, and a national ceremony and celebration will be held in July.

