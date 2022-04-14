Linn County Health Department to hold low-cost blood draw clinic

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Linn County Health Department in Brookfield will hold low-cost blood draws next week. Blood draws will be by appointment only on April 22nd from 7 to 10 o’clock in the morning.

Tests to be available include lipids, CBC, and TSH for $5 each; CMP, PSA, and A1C for $10 each; vitamin B12 and vitamin D for $12 each; and thyroid panel for $15. The draw fee is $10.

Attendees are asked to bring exact cash or check to their appointment. The health department notes it is unable to draw for those with Medicaid.

Thirty slots will be available. Appointments will be accepted until April 21st or until all slots are filled.

Attendees are asked to park in the back of the health department and come in at their designated appointment time.

Call the Linn County Health Department at 660-258-7251 to schedule an appointment for the blood draws on April 22nd.