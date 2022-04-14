Putnam County Health Department to hold immunization clinic

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Putnam County Health Department of Unionville will hold an immunization clinic on April 14th. General well-being vaccines will be available for Putnam County residents from 8:30 to 4 o’clock with a lunch hour from noon to 1 o’clock.

Vaccines available will include infants, children, and adults. Flu vaccine will also be available. No COVID-19 vaccines will be administered.

Questions about vaccines or anyone needing to check an immunization record is asked to call the Putnam County Health Department at 660-947-2429.