Putnam County Health Department to hold immunization clinic

Local News April 14, 2022 KTTN News
Putnam County Health Department
The Putnam County Health Department of Unionville will hold an immunization clinic on April 14th. General well-being vaccines will be available for Putnam County residents from 8:30 to 4 o’clock with a lunch hour from noon to 1 o’clock.

Vaccines available will include infants, children, and adults. Flu vaccine will also be available. No COVID-19 vaccines will be administered.

Questions about vaccines or anyone needing to check an immunization record is asked to call the Putnam County Health Department at 660-947-2429.

