Obituary and Services: Sandra Kingsolver

Sandra June Kingsolver, age 77, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, at her residence.

Sandra was born the daughter of Leroy and Lois Virginia (Hannah) Scott on June 27, 1944, in Los Angeles, California. She was united in marriage to James Everett Kingsolver on May 22, 1960, in Brookfield, Missouri. He survives of the home. Sandra worked for Walsworth Publishing, Marceline, Missouri, for many years. She also worked for Stanbury Uniform, Brookfield, Missouri, for several years. She was a member of Highview Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. Sandra enjoyed going to the senior center dances, quilting, and sewing. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, James Kingsolver of the home; one son, James Scott Kingsolver and wife Joyce of Kansas City, Missouri; one daughter, Anita Leone Ballard of Gladstone, Missouri; grandchildren, Matthew Ballard and wife Ashley, Spencer Ballard, Connor Ballard, Emily Hall and husband Travis, and Lindsey and Bryce Kingsolver; great-grandchildren, Hudson, and Wyatt Ballard; one brother, Raymond Scott and wife Joyce of Cameron, Missouri; one sister-in-law, Carolyn McIntyre of Meadville Missouri; several nieces, nephews, and close family friends; and her dog, Feisty of the home;. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Russel Neal and Randy Duane Kingsolver; and one son-in-law, Douglas Ballard.

Funeral services will be held at the Highview Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Highview Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, April 16, 2022, one hour prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, April 15, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Park Lawn Cemetery, Brookfield, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Highview Baptist Church and/or Linn County Senate Bill 40 and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home. P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.