Livingston County Sheriff conducts operation involving minors and intoxicants

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and the Midland Empire Alcohol Task Force conducted a sales and supply of intoxicants to minors enforcement project Friday, February 3

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports that a cooperating minor assisted the Sheriff’s Office and Alcohol Task Force in checking for compliance at various retail and liquor by the drink establishments.

Cox says the minor was sold or supplied with alcohol at six locations.

He says each allegedly responsible person received a citation for a mandatory court appearance.

Cox adds a grant obtained by the Midland Empire Alcohol Task Force funds the enforcement project.

