Chillicothe City Auditor resigns, applications being taken to fill position

Local News April 13, 2022 KTTN News
City of Chillicothe Website
Chillicothe City Auditor Hannah Fletcher has submitted her resignation effective the first week of June. City Clerk Roze Frampton reports the city is currently seeking applications to fill the position.

The full-time position is to be appointed until the position is filled by a vote of the people in April 2023. The candidate must be a Chillicothe resident, at least 21 years old, and a registered voter of Livingston County.

The city auditor would be paid $58,249 per year plus $75 per council meeting attended. The person would receive a benefits package that includes 100% paid health insurance for the employee and 25% for dependents, 100% paid retirement, 12 paid holidays, and paid vacation and sick days.

Applications and a job description are available at the city clerk’s office at the Chillicothe City Hall. Applications are to be returned to the city clerk’s office by April 29th at 5 p.m.

