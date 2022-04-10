MoDOT planned road work in North Missouri for the week of April 11, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of April 11 – 17

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

U.S. Route 59 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over Interstate 29 at Exit 65 through late May. Access to the interchange will be restricted.

I-29 – Bridge maintenance northbound at the Nodaway River Bridge near mile marker 66.4, south of Mound City, through April. A 16-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Omega Coatings and Construction)

Atchison County

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through early August. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Buchanan County

I-229 – CLOSED for bridge maintenance from Highland Avenue to U.S. Route 59 (St. Joseph Avenue), through May 2. Detour over I-29 and U.S. Route 36. (Contractor: PCI Roads)

Route U – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Contrary Creek through mid-May (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project. The ramp from eastbound U.S. Route 36 to Route 759 (Stockyards Expressway) will remain closed through mid-July. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project westbound only from east of Route AC to the east of Taylor Road (DeKalb County) through mid-July. Some lane closures may remain in place around the clock. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River through November. One lane is closed in each direction with a 12-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

I-229 – Bridge maintenance southbound over Atchison Street, April 11 – 14

Route A – Culvert replacement from McQueen Road to Route H, April 11. The road will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers guiding motorists through the workzone.

Route A – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from McQueen Road to Route H, April 12, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound only from the DeKalb County line to Hamilton through mid-June. Some lane closures may remain in place around the clock. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

Routes A and M– Pothole patching, April 12 – 15

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies. A repair project was awarded to Mera Excavating, LLC during the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission’s April meeting. Construction could begin as soon as May 10, 2022, and by contract, all work is to be completed by Dec. 1, 2022.

Chariton County

Route 129 – Shoulder work from Route PP to Route NN, April 11 – 15

Clinton County

U.S. Route 69 – CLOSED for an intersection improvement project from Route 116 to 251st Street through August.

Route 116 – Intersection improvement project at U.S. Route 69 through August. No access to U.S Route 69 south of the intersection. Access to U.S. Route 69 north of the intersection remains open at this time but will be restricted in future stages of the project.

Route 33 – Utility work from Short Street to South Street, April 11 – 12. The road will be narrowed to one lane.

Route Y – Pavement repair from Route 116 to Route NN, April 11 – 15. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction. There will be flaggers in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

I-35 – Bridge maintenance northbound at Exit 48, south of Cameron, April 13 – 19. A 16-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Omega Coatings and Construction)

Daviess County

Route BB – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 69 to Route TT, April 11, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route UU – Pothole patching, April 11 – 15

Route M – Pothole patching, April 12 – 15

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project westbound only from east of Taylor Road to the east of Route AC (Buchanan County) through mid-July. Some lane closures may remain in place around the clock. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

Route D – Pothole patching, April 11 – 13

Gentry County

Route BB – Pothole patching, April 14 – 15

Harrison County

I-35 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Pole Cat Creek Bridge at mile marker 90, south of Bethany, through October. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Widel, Inc.)*

Holt County

I-29 – Bridge maintenance northbound at the Kimsey Creek Bridge near mile marker 78, south of Mound City, through April. A 16-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Omega Coatings and Construction)

U.S. Route 59 – CLOSED under I-29 for a bridge deck replacement project through August. Access at the I-29/U.S. Route 59 interchange at Exit 92 near Craig will be impacted.

I-29 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project from westbound U.S. Route 59 to northbound I-29 through mid-April.

Route B and DD – Pothole patching, April 11 – 15

I-29 – Bridge maintenance northbound at the Nodaway River Bridge near mile marker 66.4, south of Mound City, through April. A 16-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Omega Coatings and Construction)

Linn County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Lewis Creek Bridge, through early June (FARM Bridge Program, Contractor: Lehman-Wilson)

Livingston County

Route C – BRIDGE CLOSED until further notice, at the Shoal Creek Bridge, due to deterioration. A bridge replacement project is currently scheduled to be a part of MoDOT’s November 2022 letting.

Mercer County

Route M – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Little Muddy Creek Bridge through April. A signed detour is in place directing motorists over Route W, U.S. Route 136, and U.S. Route 65. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.) *

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED at the Mozingo Creek Bridge, east of Maryville, through May 1. A signed detour is in place directing motorists over Routes F, N, M, and J. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)*

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 395 Street to 390 Street, April 11, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route UU – Pothole patching from Route C to 110 Street, April 11 – 12

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 390 Street to 375 Street, April 12 – 13, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

U.S. Route 71 – Shoulder repair from Route C to Route FF, April 13 – 15 Route 46 – Bridge maintenance at Little Tarkio Creek, April 13 – 14. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals in place and a 9-foot width restriction. The work zone will remain up around-the-clock.

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 375 Street to 365 Street, April 14 – 15, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Putnam County

Route E – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 to the Iowa state line, through late April. A 10-foot width restriction is in place ( Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

Route 149 – Resurfacing project from Route AA to Route 6 (Adair County) through April. A 10-foot width restriction is in place ( Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

Sullivan County

Route T – Resurfacing project from Route 5 to Route C through late April. A 10-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

