The Jamesport City Council accepted a salary ordinance April 11th. City Clerk Shelley Page reports the ordinance added Zack King as a new employee. His pay is $17 per hour.

According to unapproved meeting minutes, King advised the council that the street department needed to purchase cold patch, so patching could begin on some hard surface streets. The cost for 12 tons delivered would be $1,260. Street Commissioner Geoff Eads advised King to go forward with purchasing the cold patch.

The council accepted a proposal from Kramer Contracting to repair and resurface the overhang on the city hall. The total project, including working around office hours and tourists, will cost $3,410.

The city clerk received notice from the city’s water supplier, Livingston County Public Water Supply District Number 4, that rates for the city will raise by three percent. The council decided the increase would not be passed on to Jamesport water customers at this time.

A resolution was accepted to allow the City of Jamesport to open an account for centennial money. The city clerk will handle the account like other city accounts. Invoices must be approved by the council before payments are made.

Mayor Dana Urton appointed Pastor Brad Dush of the Jamesport Methodist Church to fill a seat on the Park Board.

Visitor Harvey Yoder asked the council if he could place beehives on the water plant property. The council advised that the plant is up and operational, and members felt it would not be in the best interest of those water customers.

Visitor Norman Ropp asked the council if he could have the dirt from a ditch that had been cleaned up last fall. The council is allowing him to take the dirt, but the council requested he makes sure there were no ruts left behind.

Incumbents Brandon Robb and Rob Murphy were sworn in. Mayor Dana Urton did not make changes from the previous officer assignment. The officers are Geoff Eads as street commissioner, Brandon Robb for cemetery, Rob Murphy for finance, and Earle Wright as mayor pro-tem.