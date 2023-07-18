Woman from Moberly injured in crash on Highway 63

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A 43-year-old woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident that occurred at 7:25 am this morning on Highway 63, approximately one mile south of Clark.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver, identified as Kelly S. Burkett of Moberly, Missouri, lost control of her 2009 Cadillac CTS, resulting in the vehicle leaving the roadway, striking an embankment, and overturning. At the time of the accident, Burkett was traveling southbound on Highway 63. The vehicle sustained extensive damage and was towed by Palmatory Towing.

Burkett, who was wearing her seat belt at the time of the incident suffered serious injuries and was transported to the University of Missouri Hospital by Randolph County Ambulance.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene and was assisted by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department and the Eastern Randolph Rural Fire Department.

