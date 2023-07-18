Obituary & Services: Kenlee Luella Wallace

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Kenlee Luella Wallace, 15, of Eureka, Kansas, passed away unexpectedly from a UTV accident on July 16, 2023. The daughter of Kendall Lee and Laura Renee (Mullin) Wallace. She was born on August 5, 2007, in Saint Joseph, Missouri.

Kenlee attended Life Church preschool and daycare once moving to the Kirksville area and later moved on to the Kirksville Public Schools. She recently finished her Freshman year as a Kirksville High School Tiger and was looking forward to starting her Sophomore year at Eureka Senior High as a Tornado, in Eureka, Kansas.

Kenlee was an absolute Angel on Earth. So full of life and laughter and unintentionally the center of attention. She lit up a room. She cared deeply for each person she met and always saw the good in everyone.

She loved being a big sister to her brother, Lathan Randall and to her sister, Audrey Joann. Always teasing them, chasing them, or playing games and dunking them in the pool. They adored her so much. All children flocked to her and she especially enjoyed being around those with special needs like her brother. She even recently decided she wanted to be a child psychologist when she grew up.

She was a straight-A student, always striving to do her best. She enjoyed playing sports from the time she was 2. Soccer, softball and basketball, and running track were fun but her heart belonged to volleyball. She would watch videos and research how she could improve herself and we even talked about how we were going to work on her vertical so she could block and spike. She recently raised almost $450 to help out her new team.

Kenlee had a love of baking and recently started selling cupcakes to raise money for a new car and would donate half the proceeds to a local organization in order to give back to her community. She was also a Girl Scout from Kindergarten through 5th grade. She had a true servant’s heart and enjoyed helping others. She had just started a new job at the local bakery in Eureka, Cake Batter Batter, a couple of blocks away from home. She had so much fun working there.

Kenlee loved the outdoors, the water, swimming, tubing, boating, and riding Dad’s 4-wheeler. She liked watching scary movies with Dad because Mom was “too chicken”. She loved Nirvana, Ed Sheeran, Tauren Wells, concert shirts, her kittens Mabel, Batman, and Cookie, and loved the penguins at the zoo. Her favorite holiday was Valentine’s Day because no one else loved it as much as her. Her favorite color was red and she was excited to get to decorate her new room in pink.

She was a member of the Hazel Creek Free Will Baptist youth group for many many years and was baptized there on April 23, 2017. Her love for Jesus was strong and there’s no doubt where she is today.

Kenlee was preceded in death by her grandmother, Sharon Ann Wallace of Green Castle, Missouri.

She is survived by her parents, Kendall Lee and Laura Renee (Mullin) Wallace, brother Lathan Randall Wallace, and sister Audrey Joann Wallace. Grandparents Randall Lee Wallace and Betty Jeffries of Green City, Missouri, Denise Mullin of Eureka, Kansas, and Russell and Shirley Mullin of Towanda, Kansas. Uncle James Wallace (Megan Abel) of Kirksville, Missouri, Aunt Luellen Hooper (Jim) of Waxahachie, Texas, Uncle Lucas Herb-Mullin (Devan) of Eureka, Kansas and Krystal Mullin (A.J. Wary) of Towanda, Kansas.

Public visitation will be held Thursday, July 20, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville, with Pastor Tim Hodges presiding. Interment will take place on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Greenwood Cemetery in Eureka, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorials in Kenlee’s name to Kirksville R3 Schools-Volleyball, Eureka HS-Volleyball, or Greenwood Cemetery, and they may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.

