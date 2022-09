WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A 5K run was one of the events held on Saturday during the Gallatin Chautauqua.

Winners have been announced in the men’s and women’s divisions.

The top three placings in the men’s division were won by Gabriel Hacking, Paul Chapman, and Landon Corwin.

The first through third place winners in the women’s division are Mandi Bird, Christi Burkeybile, and Brooklyn Hacking.

The Gallatin 5-K also included a kids division.