Trenton Park Board announces hiring of Assistant Park Superintendent

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Trenton Park Superintendent David Shockley announces a new Assistant Park Superintendent has been hired. Shaun McCullough was hired by the Park Board in a closed session on September 14th, and he will start on October 3rd.

City Clerk Cindy Simpson reports McCullough will be paid $18 per hour plus 50 cents per hour for a commercial driver’s license for a total of $18.50 per hour. McCullough has been working for the sewer and water distribution department.

Shockley notes four applications were submitted for assistant park superintendent.

Park Board President Curtis Crawford previously reported Hunter Trask resigned as Assistant Park Superintendent, and his last day in the position was August 11th.