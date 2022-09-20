Newtown-Harris Board of Education to meet Wednesday evening

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education will consider approval of 2022-2023 after-school staff contracts on Wednesday night, September 21st. The board will meet in the high school Family and Consumer Sciences room at 7 pm.

Other items on the agenda include approval of the Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan, updates on ad purchases and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Freezer Grant, and approval of a revised Comprehensive School Improvement Plan, substitute teachers, and a local testing calendar. Other topics include setting and approval of the tuition rate, approval of the Local Compliance Plan certification statement and the Conflict of Interest statement, the first reading of updated policies, a required board refresher training, and a legislative update.

An executive session is also planned for the Newtown-Harris Board of Education meeting on September 21st for personnel matters.