Share To Your Social Network

Downtown Jamesport will host a Wine and Beer Walk on June 15, with check-in starting at 3:30 p.m. at 308 South Broadway Street. The walk will take place from 4 to 6 p.m.

Participants must be at least 21 years old and will need to present identification regardless of age.

Tickets are available for purchase in advance on Eventbrite for $25. Tickets bought at the event on June 15 will cost $30.

For more information on the Jamesport Wine and Beer Walk, call 660-605-0575.

Related