Shawna Reann (Stretch) Dye, aged 36, passed away on June 7, 2024. She was born on December 7, 1987, in Chillicothe, Missouri, to Terry and Linda (Stewart) Stretch.

Shawna graduated from Chillicothe High School in 2006. She furthered her education at North Central Missouri College in Trenton, where she earned a para-professional degree. Following her graduation, Shawna worked as a paraprofessional and substitute teacher in Chillicothe and Albany. She also briefly worked at Northwest Medical Center.

On November 7, 2008, Shawna met Jacob Dye, and they married on October 13, 2012, after she relocated to Albany in 2010. Throughout their marriage, Jacob and Shawna shared their love with three beloved pets: Oscar, Dane, and their current furry companion, Axel.

Their love for each other was unparalleled, and their shared passion for racing brought them even closer. Shawna was Jacob’s biggest supporter, cheering him on in his racing endeavors, particularly in sprint car racing, which he pursued most recently. They enjoyed traveling together with friends and prioritized spending quality time with their families and attending various events for their nieces and nephews.

Shawna always exuded a sense of style, complemented by her favorite color, pink, often reflected in her matching nail designs. She was passionate about fitness and positively influenced many lives through her involvement in a workout group, even without meeting many of them in person.

Shawna embarked on her career with BTC Bank in October 2012, starting at the Albany Branch. In 2019, she transferred to the Bethany Branch, where she advanced her professional journey. Recently, she was promoted to the position of Retail Banking Manager and was thrilled to have her own office.

Shawna is survived by her loving husband, Jacob; her parents, Terry and Linda Stretch of Chillicothe, Missouri; her siblings, Christian (Geneva) Stretch of Chillicothe, Missouri, Terica (Jeremy) Thogmartin of Breckenridge, Missouri, and Robin (Jamie) Johnson of Cameron, Missouri; her sisters-in-law, Valerie (David) Sherrill of Bethany, Missouri, and Christina Coil of Albany, Missouri. Additionally, she leaves behind nieces and nephews: Samantha, Corbin, Brianna, Jamie Jr., Amanda, Montana, Adra, Case, Keelie, Gannon, Jaxon, AJ, BoBo, Theo, Jovie, Phoenix, Hunter, Channing, Brylee, and Jamesyn.

Shawna was preceded in death by her in-laws, Terry and Terri Dye. She was a cherished best friend to everyone she encountered, known for her selflessness and nurturing nature. Being in her presence was enough to inspire personal growth, as she radiated a light that will forever be remembered in this world.

Celebration of Life will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 14 at Albany R-III High School Gymnasium, Albany, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday before the service. Memorial contributions can be made to the Shawna Reann (Stretch) Dye Memorial Fund. The funds will be used for a memorial of Jacob’s choosing.

