Cainsville Betterment hosts barbecue to repair historic depot

Share To Your Social Network

Cainsville Community Betterment will hold a barbecue to assist the Cainsville American Legion with the cost of repairs to the Cainsville Depot. The meal will be at the Cainsville American Legion grounds on June 2 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Donations will be accepted for the meal. Contributions can also be made via PayPal to CainsvilleCB with a message specifying that the money is for the American Legion Building Fund.

Information on the Cainsville American Legion Fundraiser’s Facebook page indicates that the Cainsville American Legion bought the Cainsville Depot in 1946. It is estimated that partially repairing the depot will cost $20,000. This estimate includes new siding, windows, and paint. The estimate does not include electrical updates for the shelter house and ball diamond.

Related