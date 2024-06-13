Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for parts of Missouri and Kansas until 10 pm

Local News June 13, 2024 KTTN News
Severe Thunderstorm Watch News Graphic
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several counties in Missouri and Kansas, effective from June 13 at 3:03 p.m. CDT until 10:00 p.m. CDT. This alert includes five counties in Kansas and 31 counties in Missouri.

Kansas Counties Affected:

  • Johnson
  • Atchison
  • Doniphan
  • Leavenworth
  • Wyandotte

Missouri Counties Affected:

Central Missouri:

  • Howard
  • Saline

North Central Missouri:

  • Caldwell
  • Carroll
  • Chariton
  • Daviess
  • Grundy
  • Harrison
  • Linn
  • Livingston
  • Macon
  • Mercer
  • Putnam
  • Randolph
  • Sullivan

Northeast Missouri:

  • Adair
  • Schuyler

Northwest Missouri:

  • Andrew
  • Atchison
  • Buchanan
  • Clinton
  • DeKalb
  • Gentry
  • Holt
  • Nodaway
  • Worth

West Central Missouri:

  • Clay
  • Jackson
  • Lafayette
  • Platte
  • Ray

Residents in these areas are advised to stay informed about the weather and take necessary precautions. The watch includes major cities such as Kansas City, Independence, and St. Joseph. People in the affected regions should be prepared for severe weather conditions, including potential hail, strong winds, and heavy rainfall.

The NWS advises that severe thunderstorms can develop rapidly, and it’s important to have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. Outdoor activities should be reconsidered, and secure plans should be in place for sheltering if severe weather strikes.

