Brookfield hosts Elks mobile dental clinic through July 18

The Lakewood Medical Center Elks Mobile Dental Program will bring its mobile dental clinic to South City Park in Brookfield through July 18. The clinic will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, providing free dental services to Linn, Adair, Chariton, Grundy, Livingston, Macon, and Sullivan counties residents.

The Elks Mobile Dental Program aims to make dental care accessible to those who may not have regular access to such services. Available services include tooth extractions, dental checkups, teeth cleanings, dental x-rays, and cavity fillings, all provided at no cost.

Residents in the counties above are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to receive essential dental care. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 816-404-6904.

