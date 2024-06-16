Chillicothe police detain juvenile for alleged liquor theft and tampering

Share To Your Social Network

A juvenile suspect was taken into custody on June 14th after allegedly tampering with a motor vehicle and stealing liquor in Chillicothe. According to Chillicothe Police Sergeant Matt McCurry, officers encountered the suspect in the 200 block of Washington Street.

The juvenile reportedly fled on foot when an officer attempted to detain him but was apprehended shortly afterward. He was then taken to a juvenile holding facility pending an investigation by the juvenile office.

Later that day, officers received a report of a tampered motor vehicle in the 400 block of Wilson Street. The vehicle appeared to have been broken into, with signs of an attempt to “hot wire” it. Sergeant McCurry indicated that this incident is suspected to be related to the earlier tampering case, and the juvenile suspect was already in custody at that time.

Additionally, the Chillicothe Police Department was alerted about an unlicensed door-to-door salesman allegedly in the area of Highland Avenue and Webster Street on the afternoon of June 14th. Despite three other reports of the same individual in different areas of the city, officers were unable to locate the person. Currently, no active peddlers have been granted a business license for door-to-door sales in Chillicothe.

