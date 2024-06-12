North Central Missouri College announces Honors List for Spring 2024

Share To Your Social Network

North Central Missouri College has recognized students with outstanding academic achievements by naming them to the Academic Honors Lists for the 2024 spring semester.

Students who earned a place on the President’s List achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average (GPA) while completing at least six credit hours. Additionally, students who made the Dean’s List earned a GPA of at least 3.50 while also completing a minimum of six credit hours.

The President’s List and Dean’s List highlight the dedication and hard work of North Central Missouri College students in their pursuit of academic excellence. These honors reflect the college’s commitment to fostering an environment where students can thrive academically and prepare for future success.

The complete honors list is available at this link and will open in a new browser window.

