Share To Your Social Network

William “Bill” E. Hodges, age 72, of Jamesport, Missouri, passed away Wednesday morning, May 22, 2024, at his home in Jamesport. Bill was born on June 28, 1951, the son of James E. and Betty Jo (Farmer) Hodges in Kansas City, Missouri. He grew up on a farm near Smithville, Missouri.

Bill was a 1969 graduate of Park Hill High School. After high school, Bill attended college at Maple Woods and UMKC. Bill married Rebecca Avriette on August 17, 1991, in Turney, Missouri. He would always refer to Becca as his princess, and he was her prince.

Bill was a member of the Jamesport Baptist Church. He worked for Pratt & Lambert Paint Corp, FC Grace Furniture, Gallatin Publishing Company, and Shearwood Quilts & Fabric. He also worked at the Jamesport school as a custodian and bus driver. Bill loved John Wayne and enjoyed fishing, and traveling with Becca. He was always happy and mild-mannered. Bill will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jeff; brother, Larry Hodges; and uncles, William Hodges and John Hodges. He is survived by his wife, Becca, of the home; children, William D. Hodges (Becca) of Blue Springs, Missouri, Samantha Hodges (Sara) of Blue Springs, Missouri, Charles A. Hodges (Sarah) of Blue Springs, Missouri, and Doug Avriette (Michelle) of Gallatin, Missouri; many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary Coleman (Barry) of Alton, Illinois, James Hodges (Danita) of Mena, Arkansas, and Hope Atchison (Skeet) of Edgerton, Missouri; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family members also survive.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Kickin’ Cancer with Kindness in care of the funeral home. The family will hold a Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, May 26, 2024, at The AV Spillman Event Center in Jamesport, Missouri. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Jamesport (660) 684-6133.

Related