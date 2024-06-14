Grundy County court hands down prison sentences to offenders

Share To Your Social Network

On Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court, several individuals received sentences for various offenses, ranging from probation violations to domestic assault.

Trenton Resident Sentenced for Attempted Forgery and Drug Possession

Brandon Brewer, a resident of Trenton, pleaded guilty to attempted forgery and felony possession of a controlled substance, both from incidents on May 30. Brewer was sentenced to ten years with the Department of Corrections, with a request for placement in a long-term substance treatment program.

Humphreys Man Sentenced for Driving While Revoked

Douglas Eugene Denny of Humphreys pleaded guilty to driving while revoked or suspended as of May 29. Denny received a four-year sentence with the Department of Corrections; however, execution of the sentence was suspended, and he was placed on five years of supervised probation. Additionally, he was ordered to donate $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund.

Domestic Assault Leads to Prison Sentence for Trenton Resident

Dan Richard Peters Jr., also of Trenton, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic assault from a May 5 incident. Peters was sentenced to four years with the Department of Corrections, to be served concurrently with any other criminal cases in other counties.

Probation Revoked for Princeton Resident

James LeRoy Houk of Princeton had his probation revoked after admitting to violations. Houk received a four-year term with the Department of Corrections for original charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from November 2020. These terms are concurrent but will be consecutive to a four-year prison term for attempted forgery from September 2021.

Probation Revoked for Jennifer Dee Tunnell

Jennifer Dee Tunnell admitted to a probation violation, resulting in a seven-year sentence with the Department of Corrections. The court requested her placement in institutional treatment. Her original charge in Grundy County involved felony possession of a controlled substance from March 2022.

Probation Revoked for Brett Michael Woolsey

Trenton resident Brett Michael Woolsey had his probation revoked after admitting to a violation. A previously issued prison sentence was executed, resulting in consecutive terms of three years with the Department of Corrections for fraudulent use of a credit or debit device and felony stealing from March of last year. Woolsey was also ordered to pay restitution of $1,410.

Chillicothe Resident Sentenced for Assault

Christa Danielle Phelps of Chillicothe pleaded guilty to third-degree assault from an incident on May 18. Phelps was sentenced to three years with the Department of Corrections, with the Grundy County sentence to be consecutive to a term issued in Livingston County Circuit Court.

Trenton Resident Sentenced for Child Abuse and Resisting Arrest

Naomi Esther Roy of Trenton pleaded guilty to abuse or neglect of a child and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony, both from April 26. Imposition of the sentence was suspended, and Roy was placed on five years of supervised probation. Conditions include four months at the Grundy County Detention Center, with credit for time already served, and a $300 donation to the law enforcement restitution fund.

Probation Surrendered by Trenton Resident

Trenton resident Timothy Alexander Ledbetter will serve time in prison after surrendering his probation. A three-year sentence was ordered last August for his original charge of driving while revoked or suspended in July 2022.

Probation Continued for Anthony Michael Seward

Anthony Michael Seward admitted to a probation violation. The court continued his probation, requiring him to serve court-ordered detention sanctions (CODS). His original charges from December 2022 were leaving the scene of a property damage accident and driving while his license was revoked or suspended.

Probation Extended for Shawn Allen Wells

Shawn Allen Wells of St. Joseph admitted to a probation violation in April. His probation was extended by one year, concluding in July 2027. His original Grundy County charge was for non-support.

Probation Violation Hearing Scheduled for Trenton Resident

James Robert Anderson of Trenton admitted to violating his probation. The court scheduled the disposition of his case for September 12. His original charge from July 2022 was a violation of an order of protection for an adult, second offense.

Early Release from Probation Granted

Mitchell Dane Knapp of Kansas City requested an early release from probation, receiving no opposition from the prosecuting attorney. The request was accepted by the circuit court judge. Knapp’s original charges in Grundy County from June 2022 involved unlawful possession of a firearm and felony drug possession.

