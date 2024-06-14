House damaged, garage destroyed in Trenton fire Thursday night

Share To Your Social Network

A garage was destroyed, and a house was damaged due to a fire in Trenton on Thursday night, June 13.

Trenton Fire Department Lieutenant Alex Lovell reported that firefighters arrived at 1414 East 13th Court to find the detached garage fully engulfed in flames and the house 20% involved on the southeast corner. Heavy smoke and flames were visible from both structures.

Firefighters deployed a one and three-quarter-inch attack line and began extinguishing the garage and the corner of the house. They then set up a ventilation fan and performed a positive pressure attack, entering through the front door of the house to start extinguishing and conducting a primary search of the interior.

After the fire was controlled, crews conducted overhaul operations to check for fire extension and extinguish any remaining hot spots.

Lovell reported that the roof of the garage collapsed. There was extensive fire damage to the back porch, back room, and kitchen on the southeast corner of the house. The attic and second-floor bedroom above that corner sustained moderate fire damage. The entire ground floor had extensive heat and smoke damage, and the rest of the second floor had moderate smoke damage.

All occupants and animals escaped safely. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist. David Brown is listed as the homeowner.

The fire originated in the detached garage and spread to the house, however, the cause of the fire remains undetermined. The Trenton Fire Department was initially at the scene for about two and a half hours and returned twice for rekindles.

Other departments assisting included the Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District, Grundy County Ambulance, the Trenton Police Department, and Trenton Municipal Utilities.

