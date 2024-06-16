Gilman City Fair rabbit and cattle show results

Share To Your Social Network

The annual Gilman City Fair Livestock Show took place on Saturday, June 15, 2024, showcasing entries across various categories. Participants from across north Missouri gathered to compete in rabbit and cattle shows.

Rabbit Show Results:

Best of Show: Shelby McAvoy , Faucet, MO

Reserve Best of Show: Conner Finley , Chillicothe, MO

Junior Showmanship: Ruby Boyer , St. Joseph, MO

Senior Showmanship: Delanie Auffert, Parnell, MO

Cattle Show Results:

Supreme Champion Bull: Cutler Epperson , Laredo, MO

Reserve Supreme Champion Bull: Tyler Dixon , Trenton, MO

Supreme Champion Heifer: Gemma McGaugh , Carrollton, MO

Reserve Supreme Champion Heifer: Emma Henderson , Gallatin, MO

Grand Champion Market Heifer: Josie Baker , Barnard, MO

Supreme Champion Steer and Market Animal: Ryker Blackford , Pickering, MO

Reserve Supreme Champion Steer and Market Animal: Maddox Blackford, Pickering, MO

Showmanship Results:

Junior Showmanship: Garrett Reigel , Excelsior Springs, MO

Senior Showmanship: Braydon Cull, Excelsior Springs, MO

