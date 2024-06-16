Gilman City Fair livestock show results

Share To Your Social Network

The Gilman City Fair’s livestock show, held on Friday, June 14, 2024, showcased talent and dedication among young livestock exhibitors. Participants from across north Missouri competed in various categories, earning accolades for their exceptional animals and showmanship skills.

Swine Show Results:

Supreme Champion Gilt: Kala Piatt, Cameron, MO

Reserve Supreme Champion Gilt: Eva Engel, Worth, MO

Grand Champion Market Gilt: Calin Baldwin, Conception Junction, MO

Reserve Champion Market Gilt: Ayla Cole, Milan, MO

Grand Champion Market Barrow: Ryker Blackford, Pickering, MO

Reserve Champion Market Barrow: Lane Hamilton, Cainsville, MO

Supreme Champion Market Animal: Ryker Blackford, Pickering, MO

Reserve Supreme Champion Market Animal: Lane Hamilton, Cainsville, MO

Junior Showmanship: Lane Hamilton, Cainsville, MO

Senior Showmanship: Kala Piatt, Cameron, MO

Sheep Show Results:

Grand Champion Ewe: Baylie Busby, Parnell, MO

Reserve Champion Ewe: Cole Hartschen, Eagleville, MO

Grand Champion Market Lamb: Kade Smith, Eagleville, MO

Reserve Champion Market Lamb: Bexlie Busby, Parnell, MO

Junior Showmanship: Cole Hartschen, Eagleville, MO

Senior Showmanship: Baylie Busby, Parnell, MO

Goat Show Results:

Grand and Reserve Champion Buck: Jake Henry, Cowgirl, MO

Grand Champion Doe: Ella Johnson, Chillicothe, MO

Reserve Champion Doe: Brody Swindler, Norborne, MO

Grand Champion Wether: Ty Swindler, Norborne, MO

Reserve Champion Wether: Ella Johnson, Chillicothe, MO

Junior Showmanship: Emmett Jeffries, Chillicothe, MO

Senior Showmanship: Brody Swindler, Norborne, MO

