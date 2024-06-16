Share To Your Social Network

William Patrick McWhorter, 81, of Trenton, Missouri, passed away on June 6, 2024, at NorthCare Hospice in Kansas City. He was born on March 28, 1943, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to father Robert McWhorter and mother Margaret Chittenden.

William graduated from Southwest High School in Kansas City before joining the United States Air Force as a medic. After his discharge, he worked at General Motors for several years before driving a truck until he retired. He enjoyed spending his time reading books and watching football and basketball.

He is survived by his children, Rhonda Hendricks and her husband Jeff of Greenwood, Missouri, Robert McWhorter and his wife Teresa of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Mary Ogle and her husband Tim of Chillicothe, Missouri. He is also survived by his five grandchildren: Eric Hendricks and his wife Cynthia of Raymore, Missouri, Ryan Hendricks of Greenwood, Missouri, Tommy McWhorter and his wife Nikki of Seattle, Washington, Chloe Myers and her husband Devon of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Dominca Cox of Milan, Missouri, along with seven great-grandchildren. Additionally, he is survived by his nephew, Randy Brand, and his wife Ginger of Edwardsville, Kansas, and his niece, Catherine Saathoff, and her husband Mike of Illinois. His sister, Barbara Brand of Sunrise Beach, Missouri, also survives him, as well as his favorite furry companion, his cat named “Cat.”

William was preceded in death by his parents, a brother-in-law Ralph Brand, and a nephew Christapher Brand.

A memorial service will be held at Heritage Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on June 25 at 11 a.m. A family burial will be held at a later date.

Memorials in honor of William McWhorter may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital in Kansas City.

