Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for North Missouri until 10 a.m. May 24, 2024

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill, Missouri, has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, effective until 10:00 a.m. on May 24.

This watch includes nine counties in Missouri:

Grundy

Harrison

Mercer

Putnam

Sullivan

Adair

Schuyler

Gentry

Worth

Residents in these areas, including the cities of Albany, Bethany, Downing, Glenwood, Grant City, Green City, Greentop, King City, Kirksville, Lancaster, Mercer, Milan, Princeton, Queen City, Stanberry, Trenton, and Unionville, should prepare for severe weather conditions.

A line of thunderstorms is expected to move into northwest Missouri around 5-6 a.m. Friday, progressing east southeast through the morning. The primary hazard associated with these storms is damaging wind gusts of up to 60-70 mph. Additionally, there is a possibility of tornadoes embedded within the line of storms.

The overnight period predicts a chance of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be severe, with a low of around 66 degrees. Southeast winds around 10 mph are expected, with a 30% chance of precipitation. Rainfall amounts are anticipated to be less than a tenth of an inch, except for higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Friday’s forecast includes a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m., with some storms potentially severe. The day will start mostly cloudy but will gradually become sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. South winds of 10 to 14 mph, shifting to west northwest in the afternoon, could gust up to 25 mph. Precipitation chances are at 50%, with rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher in thunderstorms.

Friday night will be clear with a low of around 49 degrees, and west-northwest winds of 5 to 10 mph becoming light north-northwest after midnight, gusting up to 20 mph.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 77 degrees and calm winds becoming southeast at 5 to 10 mph in the morning, gusting up to 20 mph.

Saturday night sees an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms, some producing heavy rainfall, with a low of around 64 degrees. Southeast winds around 10 mph could gust up to 2 mph, with rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Sunday’s forecast includes showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be near 79 degrees with an 80% chance of precipitation and rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch.

Sunday night is expected to be partly cloudy with a low of around 57 degrees.

Residents are advised to stay alert and follow updates from the National Weather Service for the latest information and safety instructions.

