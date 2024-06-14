MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of June 17, 2023

Share To Your Social Network

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of June 17-23.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. Check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map, or download the app for updated information.

Atchison County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Little Tarkio Creek east of Fairfax, through June 2024. (Contractor: North Central Bridge, LLC)

Route 111 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Pike Creek Drainage Ditch north of Corning, through August 2024. (Contractor: North Central Bridge, LLC)

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 36 to the Holt County line, June 17-21.

Buchanan County

Loop 29 (Pear Street) – Drainage work from U.S. 169 (Belt Highway)to Easton Road, through late June. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

Cook Road Bridge – CLOSED beginning Thursday, June 20 for a bridge rehabilitation project over Interstate 29 in St. Joseph through October 2024. (Contractor: Clarkson Construction Company)

Route 13 – CLOSED from Route P to Far West Drive for a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston through early September 2024 (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route 13 – Pavement repairs from Mill Creek Drive in Hamilton to Route P, through mid-July. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.).

Chariton County

Route HH – CLOSED at the Bee Creek Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through mid-July. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

Route WW – CLOSED at the Old Channel Chariton River Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through August. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

Route F – CLOSED at the Palmer Creek Bridge west of Keytesville for a bridge rehabilitation project through September. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

Route 5 – CLOSED around the clock under the Norfolk Southern Railroad bridge west of Salisbury for concrete repairs under the bridge through June 20 (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC). Traffic will be directed on U.S. Route 24, Route KK, and Route WW around the closure.

Route 139 – Resurfacing project, June 17-21. The road will be narrowed to one lane and a 10-foot width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC).

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from St. Joseph Avenue to Siloam Avenue, June 17, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Siloam Avenue to Route F, June 18, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Siloam Avenue to Route F, June 20, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route F to Rodeo Avenue, June 21, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Clinton County

Route H – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project from NE Estep Road to U.S. Route 69 through November 2024. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Daviess County

Routes CC, DD, and T – Pothole patching, June 17-21.

Gentry County

Route 48 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 169 to U.S. Route 71 (Andrew County), through June 2024. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp,).

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 300th Road to 280th Road, June 17, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Linn County

Route 139 – Resurfacing project, June 17-21. The road will be narrowed to one lane and a 10-foot width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC).

Route 5 – CLOSED around the clock under the BNSF railroad bridge in Marceline for concrete repairs, June 17-18. Traffic will be directed onto U.S. Route 36, Missouri Route 129, and Route WW. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC).

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through mid-August. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC.)

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement improvement project under the U.S. Route 65 bridge and the Kansas City Sub railroad bridge in Chillicothe through July. One lane may be closed in either direction around the clock with a 10-foot width restriction in place (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC).

Route B – ADA/Sidewalk improvement project in Wheeling through June. (Contractor: BRS Construction, LLC.).

Mercer County

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from the Harrison/Mercer County line to Route C near Princeton through September. The road will be narrowed to one lane and a 12-foot width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Norris Asphalt Paving Co.).

Putnam County

Route 5 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to U.S. Route 136 in Unionville, through mid-July. The road will be narrowed to one lane and a 12-foot width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Norris Asphalt Paving Co.).

Route Y – Resurfacing project, June 18-19. The road will be narrowed to one lane and a 10-foot width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC).

Route YY – Resurfacing project, June 18-19. The road will be narrowed to one lane and a 10-foot width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC).

Worth County

U.S. Route 169 – Resurfacing and slide repair project from the Iowa State line to just north of Route 46 through early July 2024. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

