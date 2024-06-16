Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Friday, June 14, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Chillicothe Police Department received a total of 92 calls for service on June 14, 2024. The following is a detailed account of all activities:

7:38 a.m. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Maple for a domestic disturbance. The altercation was determined to have been verbal only. Parties involved were advised of the Missouri domestic 12-hour law before officers left.

8:24 a.m. Officers checked a suspicious person in the 300 block of Washington. The person was found to be intoxicated and homeless but had not committed a crime.

10:38 a.m. Officers provided an escort for a funeral.

11:51 a.m. Officers took a report of threats being made to the victim of a theft. The investigation is ongoing.

1:15 p.m. Officers took a report of a tampered motor vehicle in the 400 block of Wilson. The vehicle appeared to have been broken into with an attempt to “hot wire” it. This incident is suspected to be related to another tampering case taken earlier in the day with the suspect already in custody.

1:23 p.m. Officers checked an abandoned vehicle in the 600 block of Washington. The owner was located and moved the car.

2:13 p.m. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 600 block of Webster. The parties involved agreed to separate for the day.

4:55 p.m. Officers were advised of an unlicensed door-to-door salesman in the area of Highland and Webster. Three other reports were made of the same salesman in various areas of the city; however, officers could not locate the person. At this time, no active peddlers have been granted a business license for door-to-door sales.

8:02 p.m. Officers worked a two-vehicle crash in the 200 block of BUS. 36, in which one vehicle was towed due to disabling damage. No injuries were reported.

In addition to these activities, officers conducted traffic stops, business checks, and paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.

Related