Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests 13 in north Missouri between June 13-16, 2024

The Missouri State Highway Patrol recently released a report detailing the number of arrests made in north Missouri between June 13 and June 16, 2024. The report indicates that a total of 13 individuals were arrested during this period. Some of the reasons for these arrests include possession of controlled substances, driving while intoxicated, and various traffic violations.

Jakob M. Lewis, 22, of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested on June 13, 2024, at 9:21 a.m. in Clinton County. He was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and was held at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department on a 24-hour hold.

Xavier G. Rojas Vann, 22, of Shawnee, Kansas, was arrested on June 13, 2024, at 9:50 a.m. in Clinton County. He faced a felony charge for possession of a controlled substance and was held at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department on a 24-hour hold.

Ryan R. Goodwin, 46, of Ankeny, Iowa, was taken into custody on June 13, 2024, at 1:39 p.m. in Harrison County. He was charged with driving while intoxicated with a person under 17 in the vehicle, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, and failure to display valid plates. He was held at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center on a 12-hour hold.

Keith E. Kelly, 60, of Albany, Missouri, was arrested on June 14, 2024, at 6:39 p.m. in Gentry County. He was charged with felony DWI as a persistent offender and was held at the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.

Phillip A. Fletchall, 56, of Gallatin, Missouri, was detained on June 14, 2024, at 10:42 p.m. in Livingston County. He was charged with felony driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, and failure to drive on the right half of the road. He was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center for the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department on a 24-hour hold.

Hunter O. Hector, 24, of St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested on June 15, 2024, at 2:09 p.m. in Buchanan County. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear on expired plates (city ordinance) by the Saint Joseph Police Department and speeding. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail and was bondable.

Eugene J. DeJoy, 41, of Pueblo, Colorado, was taken into custody on June 15, 2024, at 8:51 p.m. in Clinton County. He faced multiple charges including felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor stealing, displaying or possessing plates of another (three counts), operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department on a 24-hour hold.

Jose L. Capetillo Garcia, 49, of Blue Springs, Missouri, was arrested on June 16, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. in Andrew County. He was charged with a felony for no valid license, speeding, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, no insurance, cutting in on an overtaking vehicle, and no seat belt. He was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

Kenneth L. Potter, 52, of Kirksville, Missouri, was taken into custody on June 13, 2024, at 1:20 p.m. in Adair County. He was charged with felony receiving stolen property and was held at the Adair County Jail before being released.

Jovan D. Neal, 31, of Chicago, Illinois, was arrested on June 14, 2024, at 4:12 p.m. in Linn County. He faced charges for exceeding the posted speed limit and driving while suspended. He was held at the Brookfield Police Department and was released.

Joseph W. Hahn, 42, of La Plata, Missouri, was taken into custody on June 15, 2024, at 10:06 p.m. in Macon County. He was charged with felony driving while intoxicated as an aggravated offender and no valid license. He was held at the Adair County Jail before being released.

Misty D. Aucutt, 41, of Bevier, Missouri, was arrested on June 15, 2024, at 11:30 p.m. in Macon County. She was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, a felony, and was held at the Macon County Sheriff’s Department before being released.

Keegan S. Yowell, 29, of Downing, Missouri, was taken into custody on June 16, 2024, at 1:31 a.m. in Schuyler County. He was charged with felony DWI with serious injuries and was released for medical treatment.

