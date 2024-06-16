Mountain Grove man drowns in Gasconade River

Drowning
A 33-year-old man from Mountain Grove, Missouri, drowned in the Gasconade River on June 13, 2024. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Preston Jarrett was attempting to retrieve an item from the center of the river when he went under the water and never resurfaced.

The incident occurred 0.25 miles west of Highway E. Jarrett was found by the Missouri State Highway Patrol dive team and was pronounced deceased by Wright County Coroner Ben Hurtt at 11:26 a.m. on June 14, 2024. Jarrett’s body was transported to Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home in Mountain Grove.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Department and multiple officers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted in the search and recovery operation.

