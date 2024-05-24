Collision with deer on Highway 65 south of Spickard injures child

A collision occurred on May 23, 2024, at 8:53 p.m. on Highway 65, one mile south of Spickard, Missouri. The incident involved a southbound 2014 Chevrolet Impala driven by Emma E. Hostetler, 21, of Trenton, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened when a deer entered the roadway, causing the Chevrolet Impala to strike the animal with its front end. The vehicle came to a controlled stop on the west side of Highway 65.

Emma E. Hostetler was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and sustained no injuries. The vehicle suffered moderate damage but was driven from the scene.

A two-year-old boy, also from Trenton, Missouri, was a passenger in the vehicle and sustained minor injuries. He was transported by a private vehicle to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol continues to remind drivers to remain vigilant for wildlife when traveling on roadways.

