Case involving former teacher sending explicit content to student moved to Grundy County

A court case has been transferred to Grundy County involving a teacher who allegedly sent pornographic videos and photos of herself naked to a student.

Twenty-five-year-old Rikki Lyn Laughlin of Saint James was transferred from Maries County on a change of venue. The change of venue was received in Grundy County on May 22.

Laughlin has been charged with the felonies of possession of child pornography, tampering or attempting to tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution, second-degree statutory rape, sexual exploitation of a minor, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, furnishing pornographic material or attempting to furnish pornographic material to a minor, and second-degree sexual trafficking of a child under 18 years of age.

Laughlin is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a male student. The alleged incidents happened in September and October last year.

(Photo courtesy Maries County Jail)

