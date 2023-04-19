Volunteers recognized by Missouri 4-H

Each year, thousands of people choose to spend their time volunteering for Missouri 4-H, and because of their efforts, 4-H can provide a wide variety of opportunities for Missouri’s youth.

“The amount of care and time our volunteers give to our organization each year is staggering,” says Lupita Fabregas, director of the University of Missouri Extension 4-H Center for Youth Development. “We have deep gratitude for their commitment to serve as mentors, teachers, and guides for our youth as they find their spark.”

Each year, 4-H specialists in each county can nominate volunteers for the Frank Graham Volunteer Leadership Award, given by the Missouri 4-H Center for Youth Development, and the Naomi Crouch 4-H Volunteer Leadership Award, given by the Missouri 4-H Foundation.

The Naomi Crouch 4-H Volunteer Leadership Award recognizes exceptional volunteers and organizations that have made notable contributions to 4-H youth. The award is named for Naomi Mohler Crouch in remembrance of her dedication to the youth of Missouri. Crouch served as a Missouri 4-H Foundation trustee and Chair and was a Clay County 4-H parent and volunteer.

This year there were three awards given: Brian McKimmey was recognized for more than 16 years of service and support to 4-H in Polk and Laclede counties; the Vernon County 4-H Alumni Association was recognized for more than 11 years of service and support to 4-H; and Emily Bergsieker was recognized for more than 13 years of service and support to 4-H in Lafayette County.

The Frank Graham 4-H Volunteer Leadership Award recognizes exemplary volunteers for their hard work and dedication to helping Missouri youths grow.

The award is named for Frank Graham, who served as director of Missouri 4-H from 1958 to 1975. During his 33 years of service, Graham was an avid supporter of volunteer leadership, believing that volunteers are the foundation of the 4-H program.

“It is an honor to provide these outstanding volunteers with this recognition in honor of the late Frank Graham, also known as Mr. 4-H,” Fabregas said. “These volunteers have demonstrated loyalty and skills in developing youth as leaders of today, and we are very lucky to have them.”

This year, Missouri 4-H has recognized 13 Frank Graham Volunteer Leadership Award winners:

Deb Hahs, Bollinger County

Theresa Shettlesworth, Boone County

Doris M. Koch, Franklin County

Jim Sontheimer, Greene County

Gladys Kalwei, Henry County

Craig Rodekohr, Lafayette County

Angela Helton, Macon County

John and Bridget Cobb, Montgomery County

Jennifer Barber, Newton County

Ted Perry, Ray County

Clark Gafke, St. Charles County

Crystal Burch, Vernon County

For more information on the Frank Graham Volunteer Leadership Award, visit this link.

For more information on the Naomi Crouch 4-H Volunteer Leadership Award, visit this link.