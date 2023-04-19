Kirksville woman injured in crash at the junction of Highway 6 and 157

Local News April 19, 2023April 19, 2023 KTTN News
Accident-Crash graphic
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Residents of Green City and Kirksville were drivers of vehicles involved in an accident  Tuesday afternoon two miles west of Kirksville at the junction of Highways 6 and 157.

Sixty-year-old Barbara Banner of Kirksville received moderate injuries and was taken by an ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

Banner had slowed her sports utility vehicle (Toyota) to make a turn when it was struck in the rear by a vehicle (Ford Escape) driven by 18-year-old Evelyn Hale of Green City, who was not reported hurt.

Both drivers were using seat belts. Damage was extensive to Hale’s vehicle and moderate to the Banner SUV.

Post Views: 23
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.