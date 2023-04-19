Kirksville woman injured in crash at the junction of Highway 6 and 157

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Residents of Green City and Kirksville were drivers of vehicles involved in an accident Tuesday afternoon two miles west of Kirksville at the junction of Highways 6 and 157.

Sixty-year-old Barbara Banner of Kirksville received moderate injuries and was taken by an ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

Banner had slowed her sports utility vehicle (Toyota) to make a turn when it was struck in the rear by a vehicle (Ford Escape) driven by 18-year-old Evelyn Hale of Green City, who was not reported hurt.

Both drivers were using seat belts. Damage was extensive to Hale’s vehicle and moderate to the Banner SUV.

