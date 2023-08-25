Obituary & Services: Collin Sager

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Stanberry School District has canceled classes for next Tuesday, August 29, to accommodate a memorial service on the football field for a recent graduate.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office reported that 20-year-old Collin Sager died on Monday after apparently suffering an electric shock. The incident occurred when he fell off a platform while working on a grain bin at Atha Brothers Agriculture. An investigation into the accidental death is ongoing.

Collin Sager graduated with the Class of 2021 from Stanberry High School. He had an impressive high school athletic career, scoring over 1,000 points in basketball. He was honored as an all-state athlete in three sports: basketball, football, and golf. He also played basketball for Southwestern Community College in Creston, Iowa.

A man of various interests, Collin passionately pursued hunting, fishing, and golfing. He found solace and joy in these activities. The company of friends was something that Collin genuinely cherished, with his laughter and kindness often being the highlight of their gatherings.

Collin is survived by his loving parents Rob and Marci, of the home; sister, Madilyn Sager of Council Bluffs, Iowa; grandparents, Milton and Janet Sager and Randy and Barb Adcock, all of Stanberry, Missouri; aunt, Julie Neuhalfen of Glenwood, Iowa; and his cousins, Matt, Luke and Allie Neuhalfen. Collin also leaves behind his uncle Joey (Kathleen) Adcock of Stanberry, Missouri, as well as cousins, Cooper, Kynzee, and Jase. He was preceded in death by his uncle, Patrick Neuhalfen.

Meierhoffer Funeral Home and Crematory in St. Joseph announced that a farewell service will be held on Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m. at the football field in Stanberry. Interment will follow at High Ridge Cemetery in Stanberry. A family visitation is scheduled for Monday, starting at 5 p.m. at the Stanberry United Methodist Church.

The family suggests donations be made to the Collin Sager Memorial in care of his family.

