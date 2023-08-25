Trenton High School class of 1983 to celebrate their 40-year class reunion

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton High School Class of 1983 is gearing up for a night of nostalgia and camaraderie as they prepare to celebrate their 40-year class reunion next month. The event will feature a dinner and social gathering at the Trenton Elks Lodge on September 2, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Following the dinner, the band Mixology will take the stage to play a selection of hits from the 1980s and ’90s. The musical performance is scheduled to run from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The Elks Lodge will extend its hospitality to all Trenton High School classes and the broader community on the same night, September 2, from 7:30 p.m. to midnight. Attendees will have the opportunity to reconnect with former classmates, enjoy live music, and hit the dance floor.

