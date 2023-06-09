Chillicothe City Council, Chillicothe – Livingston County 911 Advisory Board, and Chillicothe Municipal Airport Advisory Board to meet on June 12th and 13th

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council, Chillicothe/Livingston County 911 Advisory Board, and Chillicothe Municipal Airport Advisory Board will meet next week. The meetings will be at the Chillicothe City Hall.

The city council will consider an ordinance on June 12th at 5:30 to accept the results of the special run-off election on June 6th and declare a winner for the First Ward council member position.

Another ordinance to be considered would accept a bid on behalf of the municipal utilities for the purchase of a Caterpillar backhoe from Foley Equipment Company through the Sourcewell Purchasing Cooperative.

The agenda for June 12th’s Chillicothe City Council meeting also includes a discussion regarding the replacement of an irrigation pump at the Green Hills Golf Course and a closed session for discussion of real estate and sealed bids and related documents.

The Chillicothe/Livingston County 911 Advisory Board will discuss the 911 dispatch center and staffing on June 13th at 1:30.

The Chillicothe Municipal Airport Advisory Board will meet on June 13th at 5:15.

